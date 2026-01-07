India to Host Landmark Global Conference on Election Management

The Election Commission is preparing to launch the inaugural India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) later this month, an official announcement disclosed.

Taking place from January 21 to 23, the conference promises to be a milestone in global election management conversations, attracting around 100 international delegates from election management bodies worldwide. This major event is organized by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), EC's training arm.

In addition to representatives from international organizations and foreign missions in India, the conference will see participation from respected academics and election experts. The theme, as outlined by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, focuses on advocating for a 'democracy for an inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable world' as India leads the Council of Member States of International IDEA for the year 2026.