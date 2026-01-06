Left Menu

Curfew Lifted in Birgunj: A Tale of Consensus and Communal Harmony

Authorities in Birgunj, Nepal, have lifted a curfew following improvements in the situation after communal violence. The decision came after an all-party meeting reached a consensus to restore normalcy. Protests had erupted over a video with religious content, leading to violence and property damage.

Updated: 06-01-2026 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepalese authorities lifted a curfew in Birgunj, located on the border with India, as tensions eased following recent communal violence. This decision followed a productive all-party meeting.

The curfew, initially imposed on Monday, extended until 6:00 pm Tuesday due to violent protests sparked by a disputed religious video shared on social media, escalating tensions in Birgunj.

Parsa District officials reported that they lifted the curfew at 3:30 pm after successful negotiations involving political party representatives and community leaders. This agreement marked a commitment to suspend further demonstrations, with daily life in Birgunj gradually returning to normalcy.

