Curfew Lifted in Birgunj: A Tale of Consensus and Communal Harmony

Nepalese authorities lifted a curfew in Birgunj, located on the border with India, as tensions eased following recent communal violence. This decision followed a productive all-party meeting.

The curfew, initially imposed on Monday, extended until 6:00 pm Tuesday due to violent protests sparked by a disputed religious video shared on social media, escalating tensions in Birgunj.

Parsa District officials reported that they lifted the curfew at 3:30 pm after successful negotiations involving political party representatives and community leaders. This agreement marked a commitment to suspend further demonstrations, with daily life in Birgunj gradually returning to normalcy.