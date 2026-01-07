Turkman Gate Tensions: Residents Feel 'Caged' Amid Security Crackdown
Residents near Turkman Gate feel trapped and punished amid a security clampdown following violence during a demolition drive. Families report severe restrictions, affecting daily life, medical emergencies, and children's education. Despite police presence for public safety, locals express frustration at feeling like 'caged animals.'
Inside their homes, the residents of Turkman Gate describe themselves as feeling like 'caged animals,' facing severe mobility restrictions amid heavy security presence following recent violence.
Violence erupted during a court-mandated demolition near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque, leaving five police officers injured. Locals deny involvement but suffer broad punitive measures, including barricades and limited movement.
Children's education and medical emergencies have been disrupted as families navigate shortages of basic necessities while questioning why they pay the price for unrest they claim to be uninvolved in.
