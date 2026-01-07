Turkman Gate Tensions: Residents Feel 'Caged' Amid Security Crackdown

Inside their homes, the residents of Turkman Gate describe themselves as feeling like 'caged animals,' facing severe mobility restrictions amid heavy security presence following recent violence.

Violence erupted during a court-mandated demolition near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque, leaving five police officers injured. Locals deny involvement but suffer broad punitive measures, including barricades and limited movement.

Children's education and medical emergencies have been disrupted as families navigate shortages of basic necessities while questioning why they pay the price for unrest they claim to be uninvolved in.