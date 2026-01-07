Dramatic Police Chase Ends in Arrest of Cow Smuggling Suspects

Nuh police successfully apprehended three individuals accused of cow smuggling and possessing illegal firearms following a high-speed chase marked by aerial gunfire, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Zameel, Lukman, and Azad alias Kala, were intercepted while traveling in a Bolero from Mandikhera to Ferozpur Jhirka, based on a police tip-off. Subsequent barricading on the Delhi–Alwar road led to the confrontation.

Despite punctured tires due to police deployment of an iron fork, the suspects attempted an escape but were stopped a kilometer later. The police recovered a Bolero, a country-made pistol, and three live cartridges from the arrested individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)