Dramatic Police Chase Ends in Arrest of Cow Smuggling Suspects

Nuh police apprehended three individuals suspected of involvement in cow smuggling after a high-speed chase and aerial firing incident. The suspects, Zameel, Lukman, and Azad alias Kala, were pursued after their vehicle was stopped with an iron fork puncturing its tires. Illegal firearms were seized from them.

Updated: 07-01-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:49 IST
Nuh police successfully apprehended three individuals accused of cow smuggling and possessing illegal firearms following a high-speed chase marked by aerial gunfire, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Zameel, Lukman, and Azad alias Kala, were intercepted while traveling in a Bolero from Mandikhera to Ferozpur Jhirka, based on a police tip-off. Subsequent barricading on the Delhi–Alwar road led to the confrontation.

Despite punctured tires due to police deployment of an iron fork, the suspects attempted an escape but were stopped a kilometer later. The police recovered a Bolero, a country-made pistol, and three live cartridges from the arrested individuals.

