Interpol-Traced Gangster Aman Bhainswal Deported to India

Aman Bhainswal, a notorious member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been deported from the United States to India after being tracked down with the help of an Interpol Red Notice.

An official statement highlights the various charges against Bhainswal, including murder, extortion, and illegal arms activities. The fugitive fled abroad using forged documents to evade prosecution.

His extradition marks the sixth successful operation by the Special Task Force in recent years, showcasing increased cooperation between global law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)