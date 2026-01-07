Justice Served: Man Sentenced in Nuh District for Heinous Crimes

The Fast Track Special Court in Nuh district delivered a significant verdict on Wednesday, sentencing Guldin to a decade of rigorous imprisonment. He was found guilty of repeatedly raping a minor girl and threatening to make her obscene photos viral, according to local police sources.

In addition to the jail term, the court imposed a Rs 60,000 fine on the convict, with additional jail time as a consequence for non-payment. Judge Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan revealed the judgment under various sections on January 3.

The charges stemmed from an FIR filed in August 2022 at the Pinangwa police station. The complainant accused Guldin of repeatedly assaulting her minor granddaughter at gunpoint and blackmailing her with obscene photos. The investigation included medical examinations and digital evidence, leading to Guldin's arrest in September.