Justice Served: Man Sentenced in Nuh District for Heinous Crimes
A Nuh district court sentenced Guldin to 10 years for repeatedly raping a minor and threatening to expose obscene photos. The case was registered in August 2022, followed by his arrest in September. Court details included fines and possible extended jail time for non-payment.
- Country:
- India
The Fast Track Special Court in Nuh district delivered a significant verdict on Wednesday, sentencing Guldin to a decade of rigorous imprisonment. He was found guilty of repeatedly raping a minor girl and threatening to make her obscene photos viral, according to local police sources.
In addition to the jail term, the court imposed a Rs 60,000 fine on the convict, with additional jail time as a consequence for non-payment. Judge Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan revealed the judgment under various sections on January 3.
The charges stemmed from an FIR filed in August 2022 at the Pinangwa police station. The complainant accused Guldin of repeatedly assaulting her minor granddaughter at gunpoint and blackmailing her with obscene photos. The investigation included medical examinations and digital evidence, leading to Guldin's arrest in September.
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Reduces Sentence for Elderly Man in POCSO Case
Wirecard Scandal: Singapore Court Sentences Key Figures
Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime
Nimbus Therapeutics Teams Up with Eli Lilly for AI-Driven Obesity Treatment
Justice Served: Youth Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime