Streamlining the Haj Journey: India's Commitment to Pilgrim Comfort and Safety

Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar visited Madina to assess and enhance Haj preparation efforts for Indian pilgrims. Focusing on comfort, safety, and quality, Kumar emphasized the use of technology for service delivery and coordinated with Saudi officials for a seamless pilgrimage experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:11 IST
Chandra Shekhar Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Minority Affairs is taking proactive steps to ensure a seamless Haj experience for Indian pilgrims. Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar visited Madina in Saudi Arabia to review preparations, stressing the importance of comfort, safety, and high-quality services for the pilgrims.

As part of this initiative, Kumar and an official delegation assessed pilgrim accommodations and medical facilities. He was accompanied by various officials, including the Consul General of India in Jeddah, highlighting the importance of collaboration with Saudi authorities for smooth operations.

Kumar emphasized the ministry's digital push, particularly through the Haj Suvidha app, to improve service efficiency and transparency. He further held discussions with the Haj Service Provider Company, underscoring the need for timely and quality service delivery for Indian pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

