DGTR Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into Nylon Imports from China and Russia

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), part of the Commerce Ministry, has begun an anti-dumping investigation into the import of nylon chips and granules from China and Russia. This action follows a complaint lodged by Gujarat Polyfilms, a domestic manufacturer operating within the textiles industry.

The company alleges that the importation of Nylon 6 Chips and Granules, particularly those with relative viscosity under 3, has caused adverse effects on the local industry. As a result, they have requested the imposition of anti-dumping duties to curb the flow of these products from the aforementioned countries.

The Director-General of the DGTR confirmed they found prima facie evidence of dumping. If it is established that the domestic industry suffered material injury from these imports, the DGTR will recommend that the finance ministry impose duties to level the playing field, adhering to World Trade Organisation guidelines.