"Crossed all limits in animosity towards Muslims": SP's S.T. Hasan slams centre on Turkman Gate demolition

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader S.T. Hasan on Thursday criticised the recent anti-encroachment drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate, saying that authorities have "crossed all limits in their animosity towards Muslims." He added that when actions are taken against religious sites connected to people's faith and emotions, public reactions are inevitable.

On Wednesday, S T Hasan told ANI, "This 100-year-old mosque and its shops. When oppression is carried out in the name of encroachment, how long will people refrain from protesting?... If the same action were taken everywhere, people would be patient." Hasan emphasised that demolition of religious sites, which are closely tied to faith and emotions, inevitably provokes public unrest.

"When such actions are taken against religious sites, which are connected to people's emotions and faith, then there will be a reaction to the action...How long will mosques, madrasas, and other things be demolished like this? What if tomorrow they decide to demolish the Jama Masjid in Delhi? There is no proof of its ownership, no written basis for its property. It would also be considered illegal. No map has been approved for it. It would also be considered illegal," he told ANI. The SP leader accused authorities of displaying "limits-crossing animosity towards Muslims" and urged action against individuals who incited violence during the demolition drive.

"They have crossed all limits in their animosity towards Muslims...Action should also be taken against those who incited the violence. If there has been any illegal encroachment, then action should be taken against the officials in whose presence all this happened," he added. The incident occurred during an anti-encroachment demolition drive conducted by the MCD near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. According to Delhi Police, the demolition was carried out in the early hours of January 7, after several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

Earlier today, Delhi Police identified 30 people linked to the stone-pelting incident during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in Turkman Gate of the national capital. A heavy police deployment was in place in the area. A video from a police bodycam, taken before the stone-pelting, was recorded when the encroachments began to be removed. Similar videos are being viewed from police bodycams, which may have captured rioters.

According to the police, 30 people have been identified in connection with the stone-pelting incident. They have identified them using CCTV footage and viral videos. Police teams are conducting raids to take them into custody. In a related development, Delhi Police will send a summons to Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi to join the investigation. Mohibbullah Nadvi was present at the spot before the violence. Despite repeated requests by senior Delhi Police officials, he remained in the vicinity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)