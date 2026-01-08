Newly appointed J'khand HC Chief Justice M S Sonak arrives in Ranchi, to take oath on Jan 9
Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak, who was recently appointed as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court, arrived in Ranchi on Thursday, a day before his swearing-in here. Justice Sonak was accorded a warm welcome by senior officials upon his arrival at the Birsa Munda airport.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief justice is scheduled to be held on Friday at the Lok Bhawan here.
According to a law ministry notification, Justice Sonak will assume charge after incumbent chief justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan demits office on January 8 on attaining the age of 62 years.
At present, a judge of the Bombay High Court, his name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month.
