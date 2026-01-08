Schools in Ranchi shut till Jan 10 amid cold wave warning

The administration in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Thursday directed that all schools will be closed till January 10 in view of the cold wave warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an official said.

The order applies to all categories of schools operating in Ranchi. "All classes from KG to Class 12 in all government, non-government, aided, non-aided (including minority), and all private schools operating under Ranchi district will remain closed till January 10," the order said.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students, it added. Earlier, the order had been issued for closure of the school till January 8.

The IMD has issued a ''yellow alert'' (be updated) of cold wave for 13 districts including Ranchi till 8.30 am on Friday.

The other districts likely to experience cold wave conditions are Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Hazaribag, Latehar, Lohardaga, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Gumla, Khunti, Simdega and West Singhbhum.

"The cold situation is triggered by the north-westerly wind in lower tropospheric level over Jharkhand. The minimum temperature is likely to remain unchanged for next two days and thereafter it may rise by up to 3 degrees Celsius during the next three days," said Abhishek Anand, deputy director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre. Hazaribag recorded the state's lowest temperature at 2.9 degrees Celsius, while Khunti, Daltonganj and Loherdaga shivered at 3.2, 3.4 and 3.6 degrees Celsius respectively. Jharkhand's capital Ranchi registered the minimum temperature at 8 degrees Celsius, while Bokaro and Chaibasa recorded 6.4 and 6.5 degrees Celsius respectively. A cold wave alert has also been issued for nine districts – Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Hazaribag, Lohardaga, Ramgarh, Bokaro and Gumla – from 8.30 am on Friday to the same time the next day, Anand said.

