Left Menu

Ranchi Royals beat SG Pipers 5-2 to finish third in Women's HIL

Lucina von der Heyde and Hannah Cotter netted a brace each as Ranchi Royals outclassed SG Pipers 5-2 in their last match to sign off at the third place, in the Womens Hockey India League here on Thursday.Lucina 2nd, 47th, Hannah 55th, 60th and Sangita Kumari 24th scored goals for the Royals, while Navneet Kaur 10th, 58th struck twice for the Pipers, who have already qualified for the final.The Royals earned a penalty corner within the opening minute and drag-flicker Lucina converted gave them an early lead.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:50 IST
Ranchi Royals beat SG Pipers 5-2 to finish third in Women's HIL
  • Country:
  • India

Lucina von der Heyde and Hannah Cotter netted a brace each as Ranchi Royals outclassed SG Pipers 5-2 in their last match to sign off at the third place, in the Women's Hockey India League here on Thursday.

Lucina (2nd, 47th), Hannah (55th, 60th) and Sangita Kumari (24th) scored goals for the Royals, while Navneet Kaur (10th, 58th) struck twice for the Pipers, who have already qualified for the final.

The Royals earned a penalty corner within the opening minute and drag-flicker Lucina converted gave them an early lead. But SG Pipers struck back through captain Navneet, as both sides ended the opening quarter evenly poised at 1-1.

In the second quarter, Ranchi Royals applied sustained pressure through repeated circle entries, and their persistence paid off when Sangita, left unmarked inside the circle, fired home to restore the hosts' lead. The Royals went into the break leading 2-1.

After a goalless third quarter, the Royals took charge of the fourth to put the result beyond doubt. Lucina struck from a penalty corner to score her second goal of the night and extend the hosts' lead. Hannah then added two late goals in quick succession to end any hopes of a SG Pipers' comeback.

In the meantime, SG Pipers did pull one back through captain Navneet, who netted her second goal of the match, but it proved to be only a consolation as Ranchi Royals sealed a convincing victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Statues of Gandhi, Nehru, Indira, Rajiv to come up in Kalaburagi city

Statues of Gandhi, Nehru, Indira, Rajiv to come up in Kalaburagi city

 India
2
Patient jumps to death from SMS Hospital in Jaipur

Patient jumps to death from SMS Hospital in Jaipur

 India
3
SGPC condemns Atishi for alleged remarks on Guru Tegh Bahadur

SGPC condemns Atishi for alleged remarks on Guru Tegh Bahadur

 India
4
Euro zone yields edge up from one-month lows

Euro zone yields edge up from one-month lows

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026