Illumina and PREMIA partner to expand clinical access to CGP in Asia

Illumina Taiwan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Precision Medicine Asia, Limited (PREMIA), a leading Asian cancer clinical-genomic screening network, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership that will expand access to comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for all eligible oncology patients across the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (CGMH) system. This partnership also aims to support the creation of an Asia-wide clinical-genomic oncology database to advance precision oncology. ''We are committed to ensuring that all cancer patients benefit from the most advanced medical science available,'' stated Dr. Chang-Fu Kuo, Director of the Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine at CGMH. ''Integrating CGP will streamline our testing workflows and help clinicians gain a better understanding of each patient's tumor biology, enabling them to routinely consider key genomic insights alongside clinical judgement and established guidelines to provide patients with more informed and personalized treatment plans.'' Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, one of Taiwan's leading healthcare systems and medical centers serving approximately 2.7 million patients each year, with over 300 industry-sponsored clinical trials currently ongoing throughout the system, has long been dedicated to translating cutting-edge technologies into clinical practice.

Jerry Cheng, General Manager for Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao at Illumina, added, ''Illumina remains at the forefront of advanced oncology profiling solutions, empowering clinicians to gain clinically and scientifically meaningful insights faster. This partnership will accelerate personalized care decisions at CGMH, and through the depth and scale of data generated over time, together with clinicians and industry partners, we look forward to supporting translational research and drug development across Asia.'' In May 2024, CGP was incorporated into Taiwan's National Health Insurance (NHI) program.

About Illumina Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Precision Medicine Asia (Taiwan) Limited (PREMIA) Established in 2018, PREMIA is the first company in Asia to collaborate with hospitals in the region by providing a clinical-genomic data management platform that helps accelerate development of innovative therapeutics and diagnostics. Along with these activities, PREMIA is dedicated to forming partnerships with biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology companies, worldwide, to improve efficiencies and expand access to novel medicines and health-tech solutions for patients. For more information, please visit www.premia-inc.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)