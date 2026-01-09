Non-cognisable offence registered as BJP banner set afire in Thane district

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a non-cognisable offence after some persons allegedly set on fire a BJP banner ahead of the upcoming civic elections, an official said on Friday. The incident took place in Ulhasnagar town, and its video subsequently surfaced on social media.

"A non-cognisable (NC) offence has been registered. We are probing the incident, and efforts are being made to identify the persons involved," said an official from Vitthalwadi police station.

In the case of an NC, police cannot arrest someone or start an investigation without a magistrate's permission.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, are scheduled for January 15. Votes will be counted the next day.

