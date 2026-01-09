Left Menu

Iran's Unrest: Protests, Internet Shutdowns, and Rising Tensions

Protests in Iran continue amid economic hardships, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addressing the nation. An internet blackout coincides with calls for demonstrations from exiled royal Reza Pahlavi. Clashes between protesters and security forces have resulted in deaths and arrests, highlighting public discontent with the government.

Updated: 09-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:47 IST
Amid the ongoing nationwide protests over economic hardships, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is set to address the country, Iranian state television reported. The leader's speech follows reports of a widespread internet blackout, coinciding with calls for intensified demonstrations by Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah.

The protests, originating from Tehran's Grand Bazaar due to the plummeting value of the rial, now see participation primarily from young men, diverging from last year's prominent involvement of women and girls. The unrest underscores the growing disenchantment with Iran's clerical leadership.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency, based in the U.S., notes at least 34 protesters and several security personnel have been killed during confrontations. Approximately 2,200 individuals have been arrested. As the political leadership grapples with discontent, some protesters express their feelings by chanting slogans critical of Iran's foreign policy focus.

