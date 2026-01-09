Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has approved a two-year extension for Arthur Yuen's role as Deputy Chief Executive. His renewed term will commence in August 2026, ensuring continuity in the financial sector leadership. The decision underscores Yuen's significant contributions to the HKMA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:19 IST
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has confirmed the extension of Arthur Yuen's appointment as Deputy Chief Executive for an additional two years.
The extension will become effective in August 2026, highlighting the Authority's confidence in Yuen's leadership and capabilities.
The decision reflects Yuen's pivotal role within the organization and his ongoing contributions to the financial sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pioneering Impact: Jupinder Singh Arora's Leadership at Markup Designs
Whatever Congress high command decides, says Karnataka Minister MB Patil on state leadership speculations
Indian AI startups should work towards global leadership: PM Modi
XED and Harvard Graduate School of Education Launch Six-Month Leadership Program for Education Leaders
Justice Minister to Convene NPA–SIU Leadership Meeting Following Appointment of New NDPP