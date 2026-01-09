Left Menu

Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has approved a two-year extension for Arthur Yuen's role as Deputy Chief Executive. His renewed term will commence in August 2026, ensuring continuity in the financial sector leadership. The decision underscores Yuen's significant contributions to the HKMA.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has confirmed the extension of Arthur Yuen's appointment as Deputy Chief Executive for an additional two years.

The extension will become effective in August 2026, highlighting the Authority's confidence in Yuen's leadership and capabilities.

The decision reflects Yuen's pivotal role within the organization and his ongoing contributions to the financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

