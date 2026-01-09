High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

In a significant verdict, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has mandated the State Election Commission to conduct Panchayat elections without delay, countering the state's justification for postponement due to disaster-related issues. The court has set a deadline of April 30, underpinning the necessity of timely democratic processes.

The ruling came from a division bench consisting of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Romesh Verma, which emphasized that constitutional provisions cannot be overshadowed by the Disaster Management Act. The court's decision underscored that normalcy had returned, making it unreasonable to delay further on grounds of road connectivity or elections to local bodies.

Citing Supreme Court judgments, the bench clarified that local body elections are constitutionally bound to a timely schedule. The State Election Commission's independence as a constitutional authority was reaffirmed, obligating the state government to facilitate the electoral process efficiently, thus upholding grassroots democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)