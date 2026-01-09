Left Menu

High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

The Himachal Pradesh High Court directed the State Election Commission to hold Panchayat elections before April 30, countering delays cited by the state government due to disasters and administrative reasons. The court emphasized the urgency of adhering to constitutional timelines for local governance despite challenges.

In a significant verdict, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has mandated the State Election Commission to conduct Panchayat elections without delay, countering the state's justification for postponement due to disaster-related issues. The court has set a deadline of April 30, underpinning the necessity of timely democratic processes.

The ruling came from a division bench consisting of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Romesh Verma, which emphasized that constitutional provisions cannot be overshadowed by the Disaster Management Act. The court's decision underscored that normalcy had returned, making it unreasonable to delay further on grounds of road connectivity or elections to local bodies.

Citing Supreme Court judgments, the bench clarified that local body elections are constitutionally bound to a timely schedule. The State Election Commission's independence as a constitutional authority was reaffirmed, obligating the state government to facilitate the electoral process efficiently, thus upholding grassroots democratic governance.

