South Korea's Fertility Rate Rebound: A Sign of Hope Amid Demographic Challenges

South Korea has reported a rise in its birthrate for the second year in a row, signaling a potential turnaround in the country's longstanding demographic crisis. Data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics revealed a total fertility rate of 0.80 in 2025, up from 0.75 in 2024, buoyed by government policies and post-pandemic optimism.

A significant factor in this positive trend has been the increase in marriages, with an 8.1% rise in 2025 following a record 14.8% leap in 2024. Ministry official Park Hyun-jung highlighted the role of changing social attitudes and an uptick in marriages among individuals in their 30s, a demographic traditionally likely to start families.

This rebound, despite Seoul's fertility rate remaining the lowest nationwide, offers a hopeful indicator of progress. Nonetheless, experts like Hallym University's Shin Kyung-ah advise cautious optimism due to potential statistical biases. The government's ongoing policy initiatives aim at addressing demographic shifts and potential economic impacts.

