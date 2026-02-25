Left Menu

South Korea's Fertility Rate Rebound: A Sign of Hope Amid Demographic Challenges

In 2025, South Korea's birthrate increased for the second consecutive year, indicating a possible shift in the country's demographic crisis. Government policies and changing social attitudes, alongside a rise in marriages, have contributed to this trend. The government plans further measures to address population and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:36 IST
South Korea has reported a rise in its birthrate for the second year in a row, signaling a potential turnaround in the country's longstanding demographic crisis. Data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics revealed a total fertility rate of 0.80 in 2025, up from 0.75 in 2024, buoyed by government policies and post-pandemic optimism.

A significant factor in this positive trend has been the increase in marriages, with an 8.1% rise in 2025 following a record 14.8% leap in 2024. Ministry official Park Hyun-jung highlighted the role of changing social attitudes and an uptick in marriages among individuals in their 30s, a demographic traditionally likely to start families.

This rebound, despite Seoul's fertility rate remaining the lowest nationwide, offers a hopeful indicator of progress. Nonetheless, experts like Hallym University's Shin Kyung-ah advise cautious optimism due to potential statistical biases. The government's ongoing policy initiatives aim at addressing demographic shifts and potential economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

