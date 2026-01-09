Left Menu

Probe launched as Kerala, Gujarat cops accept 'bribe' to settle cyber fraud case

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-01-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 09:45 IST
Probe launched as Kerala, Gujarat cops accept 'bribe' to settle cyber fraud case
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual incident, police personnel from Kerala and Gujarat allegedly acted in tandem and accepted a bribe from accused persons here to settle a cyber fraud case registered in the other state, officials said on Friday.

The Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief has suspended Grade Sub-Inspector Abdul Rauf and Civil Police Officers Shafeeq, Sanju Jose and Sakeer, attached to Kurupampady police station, and ordered a probe into the incident.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has also launched a parallel investigation, an official said.

According to officials, a Gujarat police team had arrived in Ernakulam a few days back to trace three persons accused in a cyber fraud case registered in that state. The team sought assistance from the Kerala Police as the accused were found residing within the limits of Kurupampady police station.

The four suspended officials were deputed to assist the Gujarat police team. However, they allegedly conspired with Gujarat police personnel and sought money from the relatives of the accused to settle the case, an officer said.

Later, the relatives allegedly paid Rs 6.60 lakh. Of this amount, Rs 60,000 was allegedly handed over to Gujarat police officials, while the remaining sum was taken by the Kerala police personnel, officials said.

The State Special Branch, the intelligence wing of the Kerala Police, received information about the alleged corruption and conducted a discreet inquiry.

Based on the Special Branch report, the Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief on Thursday ordered the suspension of the four officials and initiated departmental proceedings, the officer said.

Police have also decided to inform the Gujarat police about the alleged corruption, the improper handling of the probe and the officials involved, he said.

Meanwhile, a VACB team conducted a search at the Kurupampady police station on Thursday as part of its investigation.

In the last two days, six police officers have been suspended in Ernakulam district in connection with various disciplinary issues, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fire at Gangasagar Mela site destroys several temporary structures

Fire at Gangasagar Mela site destroys several temporary structures

 India
2
AstaGuru Presents its ‘Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces’ Auction Featuring Heirloom Jewels and Milestone Timepieces

AstaGuru Presents its ‘Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces’ Auction Featur...

 United States
3
Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr for next 6 yrs: Filing

Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr f...

 India
4
India-US trade deal didn’t happen because Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

India-US trade deal didn’t happen because Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026