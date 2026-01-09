Probe launched as Kerala, Gujarat cops accept 'bribe' to settle cyber fraud case

In an unusual incident, police personnel from Kerala and Gujarat allegedly acted in tandem and accepted a bribe from accused persons here to settle a cyber fraud case registered in the other state, officials said on Friday.

The Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief has suspended Grade Sub-Inspector Abdul Rauf and Civil Police Officers Shafeeq, Sanju Jose and Sakeer, attached to Kurupampady police station, and ordered a probe into the incident.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has also launched a parallel investigation, an official said.

According to officials, a Gujarat police team had arrived in Ernakulam a few days back to trace three persons accused in a cyber fraud case registered in that state. The team sought assistance from the Kerala Police as the accused were found residing within the limits of Kurupampady police station.

The four suspended officials were deputed to assist the Gujarat police team. However, they allegedly conspired with Gujarat police personnel and sought money from the relatives of the accused to settle the case, an officer said.

Later, the relatives allegedly paid Rs 6.60 lakh. Of this amount, Rs 60,000 was allegedly handed over to Gujarat police officials, while the remaining sum was taken by the Kerala police personnel, officials said.

The State Special Branch, the intelligence wing of the Kerala Police, received information about the alleged corruption and conducted a discreet inquiry.

Based on the Special Branch report, the Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief on Thursday ordered the suspension of the four officials and initiated departmental proceedings, the officer said.

Police have also decided to inform the Gujarat police about the alleged corruption, the improper handling of the probe and the officials involved, he said.

Meanwhile, a VACB team conducted a search at the Kurupampady police station on Thursday as part of its investigation.

In the last two days, six police officers have been suspended in Ernakulam district in connection with various disciplinary issues, the official added.

