New Zealand Reveals 2025’s Top Baby Names as Digital Registration Hits Record Scale

The New Zealand Government has released its list of the country’s most popular baby names for 2025, alongside a striking milestone for digital public services: more than 58,000 births registered this year through SmartStart, the government’s end-to-end digital platform for newborn registration.

Announcing the data, Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden said the figures highlight not only enduring naming trends, but also how technology is transforming one of life’s most important administrative moments.

Noah remained New Zealand’s most popular boys’ name for the third consecutive year, chosen for 244 newborns, while Isla topped the girls’ list with 179 registrations, reinforcing its place among the nation’s favourites since 2016. Luca followed closely for boys with 236 registrations, and Charlotte ranked second for girls at 178.

Beyond the names themselves, the scale of participation is what stands out to technologists. In total, 19,457 unique first names were recorded in 2025, all processed through SmartStart’s integrated digital workflow — a system that connects birth registration with essential services such as healthcare, tax numbers, and early childhood support.

“With tens of thousands of registrations and nearly twenty thousand unique names, SmartStart is quietly handling one of the largest citizen-onboarding pipelines in the country,” said Ms van Velden. “It’s a clear example of how digital infrastructure can deliver simplicity, security, and scale — while still supporting personal choice.”

Data Meets Cultural Insight

Long-term trend analysis continues to reveal remarkable consistency. Olivia has remained in the top 10 since 1994, while Jack has featured every year since 1998, underscoring how cultural preferences persist even as technology evolves.

The data also captured light-hearted insights into political name recognition. In 2025:

Christopher , the Prime Minister’s first name, was chosen 20 times

David (Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour) appeared 46 times

Winston was given to six babies

Brooke was chosen for 15 baby girls

Why It Matters for the Tech Community

SmartStart demonstrates how government-grade digital platforms can be:

User-centric , reducing friction at critical life stages

Secure by design , establishing legal identity from birth

Data-rich, enabling long-term insights while protecting privacy

For technologists, civic-tech builders, and digital service designers, SmartStart offers a real-world example of how digital identity systems can operate at national scale without sacrificing accessibility.

Call to Action: Build the Future from Day One

The Department of Internal Affairs urges parents to register their baby within two months of birth to ensure seamless access to services and legal protections. Registration through SmartStart is free, fully online, and mobile-friendly.

Early adopters and digital-first families can explore baby-name trends dating back to 1954 and experience one of New Zealand’s most mature digital public services at:

👉 https://smartstart.services.govt.nz/news/baby-names

As governments worldwide look to modernise citizen services, New Zealand’s 2025 baby-name release shows how thoughtful digital design can turn a routine process into a model for the future of public technology.