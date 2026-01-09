Tensions Rise as ICE Shootings Spur Outrage in Portland
An immigration agent shooting in Portland heightened tensions in the wake of a prior ICE-related incident in Minneapolis. Authorities urge calm as investigations unfold and demand a pause in immigration enforcement. The incident involves a suspected Venezuelan gang member attempting to run over agents before being shot.
An immigration agent in Portland, Oregon, shot and wounded two individuals, sparking public outrage in the wake of a similar incident in Minneapolis. Authorities are calling for calm while investigations into the shootings are underway.
The incident occurred during a targeted vehicle stop by U.S. Border Patrol agents. The driver, suspected of gang affiliation, allegedly tried to weaponize the vehicle against agents. Reacting defensively, an agent shot the driver, who then fled with a passenger.
Portland leaders have no details on the motive, urging a halt to federal immigration actions until a complete investigation. The Oregon Attorney General has initiated a formal inquiry to assess the legality of the officers' actions.
