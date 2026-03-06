Azerbaijan Evacuates Diplomats From Iran Amid Tensions

Azerbaijan is pulling out its diplomatic staff from Iran, citing security concerns, as Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced on Friday. This follows claims that Iranian drones violated Azerbaijan's airspace and injured four individuals in the Nakhchivan region.

During a press conference in Baku, Bayramov confirmed that President Ilham Aliyev had ordered the evacuation of embassy workers from Tehran and the consulate in Tabriz. The decision underscores Azerbaijan's refusal to compromise the safety of its personnel.

The alleged drone intrusion has further strained relations between the two nations, already tense due to Azerbaijan's alliance with Israel, a point of contention for Iran. Despite shared religious ties, Azerbaijan's secular government remains at odds with Tehran.

