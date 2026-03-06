Left Menu

Azerbaijan Evacuates Diplomats From Iran Amid Tensions

Azerbaijan is evacuating its diplomats from Iran for safety reasons, following an alleged Iranian drone incursion. The evacuation order was issued by President Ilham Aliyev after four people were reportedly injured in the Nakhchivan exclave. Tensions are high as Azerbaijan maintains close ties with Israel, causing friction with Iran.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Azerbaijan is pulling out its diplomatic staff from Iran, citing security concerns, as Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced on Friday. This follows claims that Iranian drones violated Azerbaijan's airspace and injured four individuals in the Nakhchivan region.

During a press conference in Baku, Bayramov confirmed that President Ilham Aliyev had ordered the evacuation of embassy workers from Tehran and the consulate in Tabriz. The decision underscores Azerbaijan's refusal to compromise the safety of its personnel.

The alleged drone intrusion has further strained relations between the two nations, already tense due to Azerbaijan's alliance with Israel, a point of contention for Iran. Despite shared religious ties, Azerbaijan's secular government remains at odds with Tehran.

