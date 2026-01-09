Federal Court Debates Death Penalty for CEO Shootout Suspect

Luigi Mangione, who stands accused of the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, will be under intense scrutiny in federal court this Friday. The hearing will focus on whether Mangione should face the death penalty if found guilty of the charges against him.

The alleged incident took place on a sidewalk in Midtown Manhattan last December. Mangione, 27, has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to multiple charges including federal murder, stalking, and weapons violations. He has been held in custody awaiting trial, which has yet to be scheduled.

U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett will preside over the hearing where Mangione's defense team is expected to challenge the prosecution's ability to apply a death penalty charge. Citing procedural errors, his lawyers aim to dismiss the murder charge involving a firearm. Additionally, they seek to invalidate the entire indictment, arguing constitutional rights violations. While New York declared its death penalty unconstitutional in 2004, the ruling does not affect federal cases, leaving Mangione vulnerable to capital punishment alongside other state-level charges that could result in life behind bars.

