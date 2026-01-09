Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Ajmer: Fatal Accident Sparks Protests

Two brothers were tragically killed in Ajmer district when a dumper lorry overturned onto their motorcycle. The incident incited local protests demanding accountability. Abhishek Sen died instantly, while his brother, Ashish Sen, passed away at the hospital. Police have arrested the vehicle owner, and the driver remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, two brothers lost their lives in Ajmer district when a dumper overturned onto their motorcycle on Thursday night.

The incident mobilized local residents, who protested and demanded justice, culminating in a temporary shutdown of Govindgarh town.

While the owner of the dumper has been detained, the driver managed to flee, leaving the police in pursuit.

