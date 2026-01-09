Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Inter-State Mobile Tower Theft Syndicate

Delhi Police dismantled an inter-state syndicate involved in the theft and illegal trade of mobile tower equipment. They recovered 130 high-value Radio Remote Units (RRUs) worth Rs 2 crore. The bust has resolved 60 theft cases, preventing service disruptions and significant telecom operator losses.

Delhi Police Crack Down on Inter-State Mobile Tower Theft Syndicate
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state syndicate responsible for the theft and illegal trade of mobile tower components. Authorities recovered 130 high-value Radio Remote Units (RRUs) valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, according to an official statement on Friday.

The arrest of Aftab alias Rehan and the detainment of his associate, Rabanwaz, were crucial developments in the case. This crackdown has resolved at least 60 mobile tower equipment theft cases spanning several states, bringing relief to affected telecom operators.

RRUs play a vital role in maintaining mobile service connectivity, and their theft has resulted in significant financial losses. The Crime Branch team's interception of a transport vehicle near Dhaula Kuan has revealed plans to export the equipment. Allegedly, the RRUs were falsely labeled as scrap goods for customs clearance before being shipped to Dubai.

