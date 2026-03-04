Global Repatriation Efforts Amid Middle East Flight Disruptions

Dozens of repatriation flights were set to depart from the Middle East on Wednesday as governments rushed to evacuate tens of thousands of citizens stranded due to escalating U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran. Commercial skies over the region remain largely empty, marking the biggest travel disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first flights targeted destinations in Britain and France, with the United Arab Emirates opening special corridors for its citizens. French Finance Minister Roland Lescure assured the public of the cautious operation of these repatriation efforts, which aim to return approximately 400,000 French nationals from the region. Meanwhile, a chartered British flight from Oman will prioritize vulnerable UK citizens.

Airlines like Emirates have suspended routes to and from Dubai, while others face challenges due to constrained airspace. Many carriers are adding refueling stops or carrying additional fuel. The uncertainty has impacted airline stocks, with volatile trading prices and rising fuel costs linked to increasing oil prices, affecting future ticket prices and operational costs.

