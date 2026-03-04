India's First Digital Carbon Marketplace: A Leap for Clean Energy

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has joined forces with Qatar's Global Carbon Council to launch India's inaugural digital carbon marketplace. This platform is designed to support household and livelihood-based clean energy projects, converting small actions into verifiable carbon credits.

In this groundbreaking initiative, TERI aims to grant underserved communities access to global carbon markets. This new channel will allow distributed renewable energy solutions, including solar lighting and clean cooking technologies, to benefit from carbon finance. Such financial backing could significantly aid rural and economically challenged areas across India.

The partnership, formalized by GCC's Founding Chairman Yousef Alhorr and TERI's Director General Vibha Dhawan, proposes the integration of TERI's LaBL 2.0 projects into GCC's ASCENT Energy Access Portal. The collaboration will facilitate the creation of carbon credits through digital Monitoring, Reporting and Verification systems, ensuring transparent and cost-effective pathways from project start to credit issuance.

