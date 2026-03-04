National Strike Grounds Flights at Brussels Airport

Brussels Airport has announced a complete suspension of departing passenger flights scheduled for March 12, citing a national strike in which some of its security staff will partake.

The decision, made in collaboration with airlines, is aimed at ensuring the safety of both passengers and staff amid the disruption.

The airport further noted that, in addition to halting departures, there could also be cancellations or adjustments to some arriving flights on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)