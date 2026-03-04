Left Menu

National Strike Grounds Flights at Brussels Airport

Brussels Airport will halt all departing passenger flights on March 12 due to a national strike involving some security staff. Safety concerns led to the decision in consultation with airlines. Arriving flights may also be affected, with potential cancellations anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:13 IST
Brussels Airport has announced a complete suspension of departing passenger flights scheduled for March 12, citing a national strike in which some of its security staff will partake.

The decision, made in collaboration with airlines, is aimed at ensuring the safety of both passengers and staff amid the disruption.

The airport further noted that, in addition to halting departures, there could also be cancellations or adjustments to some arriving flights on the same day.

