Tragic Loss to Carbon Monoxide: Four Dead from Coal Fume Suffocation

In a tragic turn of events, four people lost their lives to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Jharkhand districts, police revealed on Friday. The victims were found suffocated due to fumes from burning coal braziers in their respective homes.

The incidents occurred separately in Koderma's Purananagar, where two fatalities were reported, and Banadag in Hazaribag, claiming another couple's lives. Police recovered the bodies on Friday.

Investigations are ongoing, with police indicating carbon monoxide emission as the probable cause. Autopsies will provide definitive confirmation of the cause of death, authorities stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)