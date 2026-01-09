Tragic Loss to Carbon Monoxide: Four Dead from Coal Fume Suffocation
Four individuals in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and Koderma districts died due to suffocation from burning coal brazier fumes while asleep. Police report two deaths in Koderma and two in Hazaribag. Preliminary investigations suggest carbon-monoxide poisoning, with autopsies underway to confirm official causes.
In a tragic turn of events, four people lost their lives to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Jharkhand districts, police revealed on Friday. The victims were found suffocated due to fumes from burning coal braziers in their respective homes.
The incidents occurred separately in Koderma's Purananagar, where two fatalities were reported, and Banadag in Hazaribag, claiming another couple's lives. Police recovered the bodies on Friday.
Investigations are ongoing, with police indicating carbon monoxide emission as the probable cause. Autopsies will provide definitive confirmation of the cause of death, authorities stated.
