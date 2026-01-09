Enforcement Directorate Unravels Multi-State Job Scam
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across six states to dismantle a sophisticated scam involving fake government job offers. The operation led to the seizure of documents and digital evidence linked to money laundering. Suspects were part of a larger gang defrauding job seekers, particularly in Indian Railways.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids across six Indian states to tackle an elaborate fake government job scam. The operation resulted in the confiscation of various documents and digital evidence tied to a money laundering trail.
The fraudulent racket operated by issuing fake appointment letters and establishing sham training centres, even creating counterfeit identity cards and emails mimicking official government addresses, according to an ED statement. One of the email addresses impersonated the Ministry of Railways to issue bogus appointment letters, further lending credibility to the scheme.
During the operation, ED's Patna office searched locations in Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. The probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, targeted alleged members of a gang soliciting job seekers, promising positions in Indian Railways and other government departments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
