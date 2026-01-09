Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Unravels Multi-State Job Scam

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across six states to dismantle a sophisticated scam involving fake government job offers. The operation led to the seizure of documents and digital evidence linked to money laundering. Suspects were part of a larger gang defrauding job seekers, particularly in Indian Railways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:42 IST
Enforcement Directorate Unravels Multi-State Job Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids across six Indian states to tackle an elaborate fake government job scam. The operation resulted in the confiscation of various documents and digital evidence tied to a money laundering trail.

The fraudulent racket operated by issuing fake appointment letters and establishing sham training centres, even creating counterfeit identity cards and emails mimicking official government addresses, according to an ED statement. One of the email addresses impersonated the Ministry of Railways to issue bogus appointment letters, further lending credibility to the scheme.

During the operation, ED's Patna office searched locations in Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. The probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, targeted alleged members of a gang soliciting job seekers, promising positions in Indian Railways and other government departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boosting Progress: Arunachal Pradesh's Development Leap with NEC Support

Boosting Progress: Arunachal Pradesh's Development Leap with NEC Support

 India
2
Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Reverence and Rhythm Unite in Grand Padyatra

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Reverence and Rhythm Unite in Grand Padyatra

 India
3
Congress MLA Faces Legal Storm: Forgery and Cheating Arrest

Congress MLA Faces Legal Storm: Forgery and Cheating Arrest

 India
4
Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026