Enforcement Directorate Unravels Multi-State Job Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids across six Indian states to tackle an elaborate fake government job scam. The operation resulted in the confiscation of various documents and digital evidence tied to a money laundering trail.

The fraudulent racket operated by issuing fake appointment letters and establishing sham training centres, even creating counterfeit identity cards and emails mimicking official government addresses, according to an ED statement. One of the email addresses impersonated the Ministry of Railways to issue bogus appointment letters, further lending credibility to the scheme.

During the operation, ED's Patna office searched locations in Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. The probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, targeted alleged members of a gang soliciting job seekers, promising positions in Indian Railways and other government departments.

