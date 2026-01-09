Pakistan's Strategic Arms Deal: A Boost for Sudan

Pakistan is on the verge of completing a $1.5-billion military agreement to supply weapons and jets to Sudan, as confirmed by a former top air force official and three anonymous sources. This deal is expected to significantly bolster Sudan's army, currently engaged in a conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The arms package reportedly includes 10 Karakoram-8 light attack aircraft, over 200 drones for reconnaissance and strike missions, and advanced air defense systems. Aamir Masood, a retired air marshal, revealed the details of the deal, though questions remain about its funding sources, with speculation pointing towards Saudi Arabia as a potential financial facilitator.

This development showcases Pakistan's expanding defense sector, which recently secured a massive arms agreement with Libya and is in talks with Bangladesh. The country's defense ambitions align with securing long-term economic stability amid geopolitical complexities in regions like the Middle East and Africa.

