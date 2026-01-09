Left Menu

Pakistan's Strategic Arms Deal: A Boost for Sudan

Pakistan is finalizing a $1.5-billion arms deal with Sudan, supplying aircraft and drones. This move aims to enhance Sudan's army against the RSF. Speculation surrounds Saudi Arabia's potential financial backing. The deal is part of Pakistan’s growing defense industry ambitions, amid regional geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan is on the verge of completing a $1.5-billion military agreement to supply weapons and jets to Sudan, as confirmed by a former top air force official and three anonymous sources. This deal is expected to significantly bolster Sudan's army, currently engaged in a conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The arms package reportedly includes 10 Karakoram-8 light attack aircraft, over 200 drones for reconnaissance and strike missions, and advanced air defense systems. Aamir Masood, a retired air marshal, revealed the details of the deal, though questions remain about its funding sources, with speculation pointing towards Saudi Arabia as a potential financial facilitator.

This development showcases Pakistan's expanding defense sector, which recently secured a massive arms agreement with Libya and is in talks with Bangladesh. The country's defense ambitions align with securing long-term economic stability amid geopolitical complexities in regions like the Middle East and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

