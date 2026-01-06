Controversy Over Electoral Roll Revision: Derek O'Brien Challenges EC Procedures

The controversy over the electoral roll revision in West Bengal is heating up as TMC MP Derek O'Brien files an application in the Supreme Court alleging arbitrariness by the Election Commission. His application claims the EC has sidestepped formal procedures, opting instead for informal communication via WhatsApp and video conferences.

Derek O'Brien's move comes amidst rising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also expressed her intent to challenge the exercise, citing fear and chaos among residents. The application calls for an extension of the deadline for claims and objections.

In a damning critique, O'Brien's application argues that critical electoral instructions have been poorly managed, leading to a procedural disarray that risks disenfranchising legitimate voters. As the February 14 final roll publication approaches, the demand for procedural accountability from the EC gains urgency.

