Left Menu

Controversy Over Electoral Roll Revision: Derek O'Brien Challenges EC Procedures

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has challenged the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal, alleging procedural irregularities and informal communication channels. The application seeks a court directive to compel the EC to adhere to formal procedures and extend the deadline for claims and objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:32 IST
Controversy Over Electoral Roll Revision: Derek O'Brien Challenges EC Procedures
Derek O'Brien
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy over the electoral roll revision in West Bengal is heating up as TMC MP Derek O'Brien files an application in the Supreme Court alleging arbitrariness by the Election Commission. His application claims the EC has sidestepped formal procedures, opting instead for informal communication via WhatsApp and video conferences.

Derek O'Brien's move comes amidst rising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also expressed her intent to challenge the exercise, citing fear and chaos among residents. The application calls for an extension of the deadline for claims and objections.

In a damning critique, O'Brien's application argues that critical electoral instructions have been poorly managed, leading to a procedural disarray that risks disenfranchising legitimate voters. As the February 14 final roll publication approaches, the demand for procedural accountability from the EC gains urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teacher's Attempt to Meet Ministers Causes Stir at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

Teacher's Attempt to Meet Ministers Causes Stir at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

 India
2
Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

 India
3
Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue

Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue

 India
4
Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026