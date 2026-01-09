Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: A Heartbreaking Loss

A devastating bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Friday has resulted in the loss of 12 lives, with more than 35 others sustaining injuries, according to officials. The incident occurred when a private bus fell into a 500-feet deep gorge.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families of the victims, describing the event as "extremely heartbreaking." On social media platform X, she extended her heartfelt sympathy to those who lost loved ones in the accident.

The President also hoped for the quick recovery of those injured in this tragic incident, highlighting a national moment of grief and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)