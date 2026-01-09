Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: A Heartbreaking Loss

A tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district claimed 12 lives and injured over 35. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deep condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a swift recovery of the injured. The accident involved a private bus that plunged into a deep gorge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Friday has resulted in the loss of 12 lives, with more than 35 others sustaining injuries, according to officials. The incident occurred when a private bus fell into a 500-feet deep gorge.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families of the victims, describing the event as "extremely heartbreaking." On social media platform X, she extended her heartfelt sympathy to those who lost loved ones in the accident.

The President also hoped for the quick recovery of those injured in this tragic incident, highlighting a national moment of grief and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

