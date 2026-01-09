Justice Ignited: Accountability Demanded After Swiss Ski Resort Tragedy

Swiss prosecutors have summoned the owners of the 'Le Constellation' bar after a deadly fire at the ski resort claimed 40 lives, drawing international attention. Investigations are underway on suspicion of negligence, with one owner, Jacques Moretti, detained over potential flight risks. A national day of mourning was observed on Friday.

As the probe continues, Swiss and international leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, attended a commemorative ceremony in Martigny. During the event, they joined victims' families and firefighters in a minute of silence, highlighting the global impact of the tragedy.

The incident, reportedly sparked by indoor sparklers igniting foam soundproofing, has raised questions about safety oversight at the bar, which allegedly missed multiple inspections. Local authorities and politicians emphasize the need for accountability and justice, urging for the responsible parties to face consequences swiftly and without leniency.

