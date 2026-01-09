Left Menu

Doctor Arrested Amid Heated Protests at Medical University

A junior resident doctor from King George's Medical University, accused of sexual exploitation and religious conversion, was arrested. The university seeks his dismissal following an internal probe confirming the allegations. Protestors disrupted university operations, claiming inadequate handling of the case by the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:57 IST
A junior resident doctor from King George's Medical University was arrested on Friday after accusations of sexual exploitation, religious conversion, and 'love jihad' emerged. The arrest in Lucknow followed a complaint by a fellow doctor, while the university recommended his dismissal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwajeet Shrivastav confirmed the evening arrest of the accused, with earlier arrests of his parents. KGMU's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sonia Nityanand, stated that the accused, Dr Ramizuddin Naik, was suspended in December and barred from campus.

Despite the arrest, right-wing organizations protested, causing disruptions at the university. Internal investigations by KGMU confirmed the allegations, and further actions for the doctor's removal are underway. Tensions continued as various stakeholders voiced concerns over the handling of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

