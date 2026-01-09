Left Menu

Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Ski Resort Fire Sparks International Mourning and Legal Scrutiny

A devastating fire at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on New Year's Day claimed 40 lives, mostly teenagers, and injured 116. Swiss prosecutors detained one of the French bar owners as a flight risk, with investigations underway. Global leaders call for accountability and justice for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:26 IST
Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Ski Resort Fire Sparks International Mourning and Legal Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss prosecutors ordered the detention of one of the French owners of the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana after a tragic New Year's Day fire claimed 40 lives, citing a flight risk. The blaze has sparked international outrage and calls for swift justice, with victims' families filing legal complaints.

Jacques Moretti, one of the accused owners, is in custody as Swiss authorities pursue charges including homicide by negligence. A national day of mourning was declared, and leaders like Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni demanded accountability, urging stringent action against those responsible for the tragedy.

Investigations reveal the fire likely ignited from sparkling candles, raising questions about the bar's oversight and missed safety checks. The incident has drawn a global response, with leaders from Italy, France, and Switzerland attending a memorial ceremony to honor the victims and call for answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

