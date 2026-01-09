Mercosur and EU Seal Historic Trade Pact After 30 Years of Talks
The Mercosur bloc and the European Union are poised to finalize their long-awaited trade agreement on January 17. This historic deal, concluded after three decades of negotiations, is set to be signed in Paraguay, heralding a significant economic partnership between the two regions.
The Mercosur bloc and the European Union will finalize their long-awaited trade agreement on January 17, according to Argentina's foreign ministry. This marks a breakthrough after over three decades of negotiations.
Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno declared in a Foreign Ministry statement that the signing in Paraguay will be a historic moment. He described it as the most ambitious agreement between the two blocs.
European Union member states confirmed that a broad majority supports the free trade agreement with Mercosur, signaling strong political backing for the pact.
