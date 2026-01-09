Mercosur and EU Seal Historic Trade Pact After 30 Years of Talks

The Mercosur bloc and the European Union will finalize their long-awaited trade agreement on January 17, according to Argentina's foreign ministry. This marks a breakthrough after over three decades of negotiations.

Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno declared in a Foreign Ministry statement that the signing in Paraguay will be a historic moment. He described it as the most ambitious agreement between the two blocs.

European Union member states confirmed that a broad majority supports the free trade agreement with Mercosur, signaling strong political backing for the pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)