Mercosur and EU Seal Historic Trade Pact After 30 Years of Talks

The Mercosur bloc and the European Union are poised to finalize their long-awaited trade agreement on January 17. This historic deal, concluded after three decades of negotiations, is set to be signed in Paraguay, heralding a significant economic partnership between the two regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Mercosur bloc and the European Union will finalize their long-awaited trade agreement on January 17, according to Argentina's foreign ministry. This marks a breakthrough after over three decades of negotiations.

Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno declared in a Foreign Ministry statement that the signing in Paraguay will be a historic moment. He described it as the most ambitious agreement between the two blocs.

European Union member states confirmed that a broad majority supports the free trade agreement with Mercosur, signaling strong political backing for the pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

