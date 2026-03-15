Economic Giants' Paris Negotiations: A New Dawn for Trade

On Sunday, high-level trade negotiations between the United States and China were initiated in Paris, marking a significant event in international trade dynamics. A spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed the discussions concluded at 6 p.m. on the first day.

The meeting, which extended for over six hours, took place at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development headquarters. This round of talks is crucial as both nations aim to settle longstanding trade disputes.

Negotiations are set to continue on Monday morning, with the objective of establishing new economic agreements and furthering bilateral cooperation. Both parties remain hopeful for a constructive dialogue.