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Economic Giants' Paris Negotiations: A New Dawn for Trade

U.S. and Chinese economic officials have commenced bilateral trade discussions in Paris. The talks, spanning over six hours on their first day, aim to address ongoing trade disputes. The delegates will reconvene the following morning, seeking to forge new economic pathways at the OECD headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:51 IST
Economic Giants' Paris Negotiations: A New Dawn for Trade
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On Sunday, high-level trade negotiations between the United States and China were initiated in Paris, marking a significant event in international trade dynamics. A spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed the discussions concluded at 6 p.m. on the first day.

The meeting, which extended for over six hours, took place at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development headquarters. This round of talks is crucial as both nations aim to settle longstanding trade disputes.

Negotiations are set to continue on Monday morning, with the objective of establishing new economic agreements and furthering bilateral cooperation. Both parties remain hopeful for a constructive dialogue.

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