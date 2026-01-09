Left Menu

Iran's Unrest Ignites: Internet Blackout Amid Fiery Protests

Iran faces sweeping protests, marking a significant challenge to its leadership in over three years. The government shut down internet access, attempting to quash unrest spurred by economic struggles. Authorities reported dozens of deaths, while international scrutiny grows over the regime's handling of the situation.

Updated: 09-01-2026 22:51 IST
Iran remains largely disconnected from the global community as authorities enforce an internet blackout to quell escalating protests. Buildings were seen in flames across various cities as unrest against the government intensifies.

In almost two weeks of demonstrations spurred by economic hardships and perceived governmental failures, rights groups report dozens of protester casualties. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the demonstrators, blaming foreign expatriate groups and the U.S., while threatening severe retaliations.

The protests, initially driven by deteriorating economic conditions, have evolved to directly challenge Iran's clerical regime. Videos show mass gatherings in Tehran, and incidents in areas with ethnic minorities have faced harsh crackdowns. This internal turmoil is unfolding as the international community urges caution and visibility into Iran's moves.

