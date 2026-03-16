Israel Destroys Iconic Iranian Aircraft at Tehran Airport
The Israeli military announced it had destroyed a plane used by Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Tehran's Mehrabad airport. The aircraft was utilized by senior Iranian officials for both domestic and international travel and coordination. Mehrabad serves as a key civilian and military airport.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:41 IST
In a significant military operation, the Israeli military reported demolishing a plane linked to Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Tehran's Mehrabad airport.
The aircraft had been a crucial asset for senior Iranian officials and military figures for domestic and international travels, as well as coordination efforts with allied nations.
Mehrabad airport, one of Tehran's oldest, continues to be a vital transportation hub, serving domestic, regional, and military purposes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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