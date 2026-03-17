Grief and Resilience Amid Tragedy in Tehran

Amidst the chaos of the escalating conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel, families are grappling with the loss of loved ones. Gravediggers work tirelessly to prepare the final resting places for those killed in recent military strikes.

The war, which began on February 28 with heavy bombardment on Tehran and other cities, has resulted in over 1,300 Iranian casualties. This has plunged the Middle East into a profound crisis, leaving many like Marzia Rezaei mourning the loss of family members like her son, Erfan Shamei.

In Section 42 of Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra cemetery, sorrow and anger are palpable as mourners gather. Some cry silently by gravesites, while others express defiance against the perceived provocations of the U.S. and Israeli governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)