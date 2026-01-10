India's Battle Against Drug Menace: A 3-Year Plan Unveiled

In a bold move against drug abuse, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed a three-year nationwide campaign commencing March 31, aimed at tackling the drug menace in India. Speaking at the 9th Apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), Shah emphasized the creation of a working methodology and time-bound reviews for this initiative.

The hybrid meeting, attended by key stakeholders from central and state government bodies, underscored the need for a comprehensive approach. Shah directed all departments to draft a roadmap by March 31, ensuring the establishment of a monitoring mechanism dedicated to drug eradication. He highlighted India's ambition of a 'drug-free' status by 2029, urging for a humane approach towards drug victims while advocating tough measures against manufacturers and dealers.

Shah stressed that drug eradication is not just a legal challenge but a societal one linked to narco-terrorism. Highlighting past successes under Prime Minister Modi, he detailed a three-pronged plan focusing on eliminating the drug supply chain, reducing demand, and minimizing harm. Shah also cited significant drug seizures over the years, reinforcing the need for strategic international cooperation and efficient law enforcement mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)