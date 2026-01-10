Urgent Warning: Stop Using Almont-Kid Syrup Immediately

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration has issued an urgent advisory to cease the use of Almont-Kid Syrup immediately. This syrup, commonly given to children for allergies, hay fever, and asthma, has been found allegedly adulterated with Ethylene Glycol, a known toxic substance.

The advisory follows an alert from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's East Zone office in Kolkata. The lab report identified the syrup, also known by its chemical components Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride and Montelukast Sodium, as adulterated. The Drugs Control Administration strongly advises the public to stop usage and report possession to the nearest Drugs Control Authority.

Manufactured by Tridus Remedies in Bihar, the particular batch in question is Batch No.: AL-24002. The public is encouraged to report possession to the Telangana Drugs Control Administration via their Toll-Free Number for further action.