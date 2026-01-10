Left Menu

Urgent Warning: Stop Using Almont-Kid Syrup Immediately

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration urgently advises halting the use of Almont-Kid Syrup due to contamination with Ethylene Glycol. The alert, following a laboratory report by CDSCO, prompts immediate reporting to local authorities and was manufactured by Tridus Remedies, Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-01-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 10:52 IST
Urgent Warning: Stop Using Almont-Kid Syrup Immediately
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration has issued an urgent advisory to cease the use of Almont-Kid Syrup immediately. This syrup, commonly given to children for allergies, hay fever, and asthma, has been found allegedly adulterated with Ethylene Glycol, a known toxic substance.

The advisory follows an alert from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's East Zone office in Kolkata. The lab report identified the syrup, also known by its chemical components Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride and Montelukast Sodium, as adulterated. The Drugs Control Administration strongly advises the public to stop usage and report possession to the nearest Drugs Control Authority.

Manufactured by Tridus Remedies in Bihar, the particular batch in question is Batch No.: AL-24002. The public is encouraged to report possession to the Telangana Drugs Control Administration via their Toll-Free Number for further action.

TRENDING

1
Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime Excellence

Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime E...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

 India
3
Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

 India
4
Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026