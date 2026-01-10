Teacher Arrested in Disturbing POCSO Case

A teacher from a local coaching center has been apprehended after being accused of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old student for over a month, according to authorities.

Police identified the perpetrator as Devendra Patel, who allegedly carried out the assaults at his coaching facility. The shocking incident was exposed when the young victim revealed the torment to her mother.

Following the family's complaint, local law enforcement officers took swift action, arresting Patel and charging him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim is undergoing medical examination.