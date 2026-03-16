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Student Uproar at JNU Over LPG Supply Crisis

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) plans a march to demand measures against the LPG supply crisis affecting campus dining. With gas supplies cut, mess menus face changes, causing student anxiety over potential food price increases. Student bodies urge university intervention to maintain affordable meal services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:43 IST
Student Uproar at JNU Over LPG Supply Crisis
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At Jawaharlal Nehru University, students are mobilizing for a march demanding prompt action to address the ongoing LPG supply crisis that disrupts campus dining services. The demonstration, organized by the JNUSU, is set to take place following significant menu changes in university canteens due to reduced gas supplies.

Indraprastha Gas Limited's recent restriction of LPG supplies to 80% has led to adjustments in mess menus, with staple items like rotis missing on certain days. The shortages have also affected other food options across campus, spiking concern among students about the affordability of meals if the crisis persists.

Student groups, including the JNUSU and Disha Students' Organisation, are pressing for university administration to ensure a steady supply of meals without increasing costs. The student community calls for urgent intervention to prevent further dining disruptions and manage escalating food prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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