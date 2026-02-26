Venezuela's Legal Leadership Shakeup: Key Resignations
Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek Saab and the country's ombudsman have resigned, according to the National Assembly's secretary. The assembly will appoint interim officials while searching for permanent replacements, as stated by assembly president Jorge Rodriguez.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 26-02-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 02:06 IST
- Country:
- Colombia
In a significant development, Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek Saab, along with the country's ombudsman, has submitted his resignation to the National Assembly, as announced by the assembly's secretary.
This move marks a pivotal moment in the country's legal framework, with immediate consequences for governance.
Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez indicated that interim officials will be appointed to maintain continuity while the search for permanent replacements is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Calls for Resignation and Probe into Minister Nehru's Alleged Corruption
Israeli parliament speaker says will fill opposition benches with ex-lawmakers during Modi’s address: Report
Demand for Resignation Amidst Aviation Inquiry
UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers again postpone vote on US trade deal after tariff upheaval
Shock Resignation: Wellington Phoenix Coach Steps Down After Embarrassing Derby Defeat