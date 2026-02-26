Left Menu

Venezuela's Legal Leadership Shakeup: Key Resignations

Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek Saab and the country's ombudsman have resigned, according to the National Assembly's secretary. The assembly will appoint interim officials while searching for permanent replacements, as stated by assembly president Jorge Rodriguez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 26-02-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 02:06 IST
Venezuela's Legal Leadership Shakeup: Key Resignations
Attorney General
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a significant development, Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek Saab, along with the country's ombudsman, has submitted his resignation to the National Assembly, as announced by the assembly's secretary.

This move marks a pivotal moment in the country's legal framework, with immediate consequences for governance.

Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez indicated that interim officials will be appointed to maintain continuity while the search for permanent replacements is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tense Talks: U.S. and Iran on the Edge

Trump's Tense Talks: U.S. and Iran on the Edge

 Global
2
FBI Phone Record Probe Sparks Controversy Amid Trump's Allegations

FBI Phone Record Probe Sparks Controversy Amid Trump's Allegations

 Global
3
Wall Street Surges Amid AI Optimism, Nasdaq Leads Gains

Wall Street Surges Amid AI Optimism, Nasdaq Leads Gains

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Cuban Forces Clash with U.S. Speedboat in Dramatic Encounter

Tensions Rise: Cuban Forces Clash with U.S. Speedboat in Dramatic Encounter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026