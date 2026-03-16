Youth Parliament Competitions for Tribal Schools Aim to Strengthen Democratic Values: Govt

The National Youth Parliament Competition (NYPC) for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) is helping strengthen democratic awareness among tribal students by familiarising them with the functioning of Parliament and encouraging constructive debate, the government informed Parliament.

The information was shared by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Dr L. Murugan in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The competition is designed to deepen democratic values in tribal regions, develop tolerance for diverse viewpoints and promote discipline and civic responsibility among students studying in EMRS institutions across the country.

Promoting Democratic Awareness in Tribal Areas

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the competition aims to achieve three major goals:

Strengthening democratic values in tribal areas

Encouraging tolerance for divergent opinions

Instilling discipline and leadership skills among students

Through simulated parliamentary debates and legislative discussions, students gain first-hand exposure to how Parliament and parliamentary institutions function.

The programme is conducted annually among Eklavya Model Residential Schools, which were established to provide quality education to students from tribal communities across India.

National Youth Parliament Scheme Expands Participation

To expand the reach of youth parliamentary activities, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs launched the National Youth Parliament Scheme (NYPS) web portal in 2019.

The portal enabled students from recognised educational institutions to participate in Youth Parliament activities online, increasing accessibility to the programme.

In September 2024, the Ministry introduced an upgraded version of the portal, NYPS 2.0, to further broaden participation and bring the programme to previously underserved sections of society.

Unlike the earlier version, NYPS 2.0 allows participation from a much wider audience, including institutions, community groups and individual citizens.

Three Participation Categories Introduced

The upgraded platform enables participation through three different categories.

Institution ParticipationEducational institutions can organise Youth Parliament sessions according to the guidelines provided on the portal. Two sub-categories exist:

Kishore Sabha: Students from Classes VI to XII

Tarun Sabha: Undergraduate and postgraduate students

Group ParticipationCitizen groups can organise Youth Parliament sittings following the portal’s guidelines, enabling community-level participation.

Individual ParticipationIndividual citizens can participate by taking a quiz on the theme “Bhartiya Democracy in Action.”

The government said the expanded format ensures that citizens from all backgrounds can engage with democratic processes regardless of gender, caste, religion, region or social background.

Financial Support for Youth Parliament Competitions

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs also provides financial assistance to states and Union Territories for organising Youth Parliament competitions.

Under the scheme:

States and UTs organise Youth Parliament competitions locally.

The actual expenditure incurred is reimbursed by the Ministry, subject to prescribed financial ceilings.

For Union Territories without legislatures, the reimbursement ceiling is ₹2 lakh per UT per year.

However, the government informed Parliament that no reimbursement claims have been received so far during the current financial year from any UT without a legislature.

Encouraging Civic Participation Among Young Citizens

Officials said initiatives such as the National Youth Parliament Competition and the NYPS platform aim to strengthen civic awareness and encourage youth to actively engage with democratic institutions.

By exposing students to parliamentary procedures, debates and legislative processes, the programme seeks to build future leaders who understand democratic values, constitutional principles and responsible public discourse.