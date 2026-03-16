CCI Hosts 11th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) convened the 11th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law in New Delhi, bringing together leading scholars, policymakers, economists and legal experts to examine emerging issues in competition policy, including digital markets, artificial intelligence (AI), and evolving market dynamics.

The annual conference, organised by the CCI since 2016, serves as a platform for dialogue between academia, regulators and practitioners on the role of economic analysis in enforcing competition law and shaping market regulation.

Rajiv Gauba, Member of NITI Aayog, delivered the Keynote Address, while Ravneet Kaur, Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India, presented the Special Address during the inaugural session.

Competition as a Driver of Economic Progress

In his keynote address, Rajiv Gauba described competition as one of the most powerful forces driving innovation, productivity and economic progress.

However, he warned that markets left without adequate oversight can lead to concentration of power, collusion among firms and exclusion of smaller competitors.

“Competition is one of the most potent engines of human progress. But without robust policy and oversight, markets can breed concentration, collusion and exclusion,” Gauba said.

He emphasised that well-designed competition laws provide the moral architecture of markets, ensuring fair competition and protecting opportunities for businesses of all sizes.

In a rapidly growing economy like India, he said, competition law serves multiple developmental objectives, including preventing monopolies, enabling new entrants and supporting integration into global value chains.

Competition Policy and the Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

Gauba linked effective competition regulation to the government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which aims to transform India into a developed economy by the centenary of its independence.

He outlined four institutional pillars required for well-functioning competitive markets:

Contestability: Firms must be able to enter and exit markets without excessive regulatory or practical barriers.

Information symmetry: Market participants and regulators should have access to reliable data to make informed decisions.

Non-discriminatory infrastructure access: Businesses must have fair access to physical, digital and financial infrastructure.

Independent and predictable dispute resolution: Strong enforcement institutions are essential to maintain trust in markets.

Digital Economy Reshaping Competition Landscape

A significant focus of the conference was the rapid rise of digital platforms and artificial intelligence, which are fundamentally altering market structures.

Gauba highlighted that the digital economy often produces “winner-takes-most” outcomes, where a few dominant platforms capture large portions of the market.

To address these challenges, he commended the CCI for establishing a dedicated Digital Markets Division aimed at monitoring competition issues in technology-driven markets.

He also noted that India is aligning its regulatory approach with global developments to ensure that digital markets remain open and competitive.

“The digital highway must remain open to all, not just the few who built the road,” Gauba said.

With AI emerging as a new frontier, he stressed the importance of adapting competition tools to manage risks such as ecosystem entrenchment, data monopolies and lack of interoperability.

“We must guard against ecosystem entrenchment and ensure data portability and interoperability,” he added.

Economics at the Core of Competition Enforcement

In her special address, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur highlighted the central role of economic analysis in competition law enforcement.

She noted that the Competition Act is inherently interdisciplinary, integrating economic principles to determine whether market behaviour harms competition.

“Economics is at the centre of the Commission’s work. Our decisions rely on rigorous economic analysis to determine whether there is an appreciable adverse effect on competition,” Kaur said.

The aim, she explained, is to ensure that business success is driven by merit rather than exclusionary or anti-competitive conduct.

Implementation of the 2023 Competition Act Amendments

Kaur also outlined key regulatory developments following the 2023 amendment to the Competition Act, which introduced major changes to India’s competition framework.

Over the past year, the CCI has:

Notified and implemented regulations required to operationalise the amendments.

Introduced a revised regulation on cost of production in 2025, providing clearer guidance on identifying predatory pricing.

She said the updated framework strengthens transparency and consistency in assessing anti-competitive practices.

First Settlement Mechanism Applied in Smart TV Case

Kaur highlighted a major milestone in 2025, when the CCI processed its first settlement proposal in the Android Smart TV ecosystem.

The settlement mechanism allows companies to resolve competition concerns quickly through voluntary commitments, enabling faster market corrections while avoiding prolonged litigation.

“This mechanism enables quick correction in the market while closing the chapter for further litigation,” she said.

Enforcement Across Key Sectors

Over the past year, the CCI has investigated and decided cases across several sectors, including:

Defence procurement

Liquor markets

Solid waste management

These cases involved cartelisation, bid rigging and other anti-competitive practices, resulting in cease-and-desist orders, penalties and corrective remedies.

On merger approvals (known as combinations), the Commission reported a disposal rate exceeding 99%, reflecting a streamlined review process.

AI Market Study Highlights Opportunities and Risks

The Chairperson also referred to the CCI’s market study on Artificial Intelligence and competition, completed in October 2025.

The study identified major benefits of AI, including:

Improved efficiency and productivity

Expanded market access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)

Enhanced innovation across industries

However, it also warned of potential anti-competitive risks, including dominance by large technology firms.

To address these concerns, the CCI has issued a guidance note for organisations developing and deploying AI systems.

The document provides a self-audit framework allowing companies to assess whether AI technologies could produce hidden anti-competitive outcomes during development, deployment or monitoring stages.

Academic Discussions on Market Power and Competition Policy

Beyond the inaugural session, the conference featured two technical sessions focusing on economic research in competition law:

“Competition and Firm Conduct: Evidence and Policy Implications”, chaired by Dr Saptarshi Mukherjee, Professor at IIT Delhi.

“Ownership, Market Power, and Consumer Welfare”, chaired by Dr Biswajit Dhar, Vice President of the Council for Social Development.

Researchers presented studies examining how corporate ownership structures, firm behaviour and regulatory frameworks influence market competition and consumer welfare.

Closing Session Focuses on Competition in the AI Era

The conference concluded with a plenary session on “Competition and AI: Technical Developments, Regulatory Experience, and Business Impact.”

The session was chaired by CCI Member Sweta Kakkad and moderated by Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO of the Startup Policy Forum.

Discussions explored how regulators can balance innovation and competition as artificial intelligence transforms industries and market structures.

Strengthening Dialogue Between Academia and Regulators

CCI officials said the conference underscores the importance of continuous engagement between policymakers, economists and legal experts to ensure that competition policy keeps pace with rapidly evolving markets.

As digital technologies, platform economies and AI reshape global competition dynamics, regulators are increasingly relying on rigorous economic analysis to guide enforcement and policy development.