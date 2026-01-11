Left Menu

Ex-MLA Rathore in Fresh Legal Trouble Over Car Dispute

Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore faces a fresh FIR over a contractor's complaint of not returning a borrowed car. The case adds to Rathore's legal woes, including multiple FIRs related to Ankita Bhandari's murder. Police registered the case on court orders after previous complaints were ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, already embroiled in legal issues concerning the Ankita Bhandari murder case, now confronts a new FIR following a contractor's complaint about a car. According to Uttarakhand Police, the FIR was lodged after Rajesh Kumar Gautam alleged Rathore refused to return his vehicle.

The case was formally registered at Jwalapur police station in Haridwar based on a court's directive, as previous attempts to file a complaint were ignored. This latest accusation intensifies Rathore's controversies, as he and actress Urmila Sanawar, claiming to be his wife, face several FIRs linked to the murder investigation.

Sanawar's released videos implicate BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as a 'VIP' involved in the murder, sparking legal action against the pair. As Rathore battles charges of criminal breach of trust and threats, Jwalapur Kotwali in-charge Kundan Singh Rana confirmed ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

