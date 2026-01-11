Ex-MLA Rathore in Fresh Legal Trouble Over Car Dispute

Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, already embroiled in legal issues concerning the Ankita Bhandari murder case, now confronts a new FIR following a contractor's complaint about a car. According to Uttarakhand Police, the FIR was lodged after Rajesh Kumar Gautam alleged Rathore refused to return his vehicle.

The case was formally registered at Jwalapur police station in Haridwar based on a court's directive, as previous attempts to file a complaint were ignored. This latest accusation intensifies Rathore's controversies, as he and actress Urmila Sanawar, claiming to be his wife, face several FIRs linked to the murder investigation.

Sanawar's released videos implicate BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as a 'VIP' involved in the murder, sparking legal action against the pair. As Rathore battles charges of criminal breach of trust and threats, Jwalapur Kotwali in-charge Kundan Singh Rana confirmed ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)