AMMK chief Dhinakaran hails PM Modi, alleges DMK regime dark era; slams govt over law and order at rally in Madurai.
PTI | Madurai | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
AMMK chief Dhinakaran hails PM Modi, alleges DMK regime dark era; slams govt over law and order at rally in Madurai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhinakaran
- Modi
- DMK
- Madurai Rally
- law and order
- Tamil Nadu
- AMMK
- dark era
- politics
- regime
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee trying to turn Bengal into hub of infiltrators, there's no law and order here: Union minister JP Nadda in Nadia.
Narendra Modi Unveils Transformative Projects for Tamil Nadu's Future
Advancing Tamil Nadu: A Vision for Inclusive Development
Centre remains fully committed to enabling inclusive development, and Tamil Nadu's progress: PM Modi in Madurai.
PM Modi's Infrastructure Push: Transforming Tamil Nadu's Connectivity